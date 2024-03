Major indices are closing mostly higher. France CAC closed at a another record level after its 0.62% gain.

A look at the final numbers shows:

German DAX, unchanged

France CAC, +0.62%

UK FTSE 100, +0.31%

Spain's Ibex, +1.65%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.40%

From the 2024 low price reached on January 17 against its 200-day moving average, the price of the France CAC has increased 11.76%.