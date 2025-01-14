The Major European indices are closing mostly higher with the one the exception being the UK's FTSE 100.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, +0.64%

France''s CAC, +0.20%

UK's FTSE 100, -0.28%

Spain's Ibex, +0.56%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.93%.

As London/European head for the exits, the fortunes in the US stock market are not as positive. After opening higher, The major indices are now down on the day with the NASDAQ index on pace for is fifth consecutive negative close.

Dow industrial average -0.17%

S&P index -0.34%

NASDAQ index -0.42%

The Russell 2000 small-cap index is bucking the trend with a gain of 0.30%..

Looking at the US debt market, yields are mixed with the shorter end lower and the longer end marginally higher:

2-year yield 4.375%, -2.7 basis points

5 -year yield 4.593%, -2.2 basis points

10 year yield 4.794%, -1.0 basis points

30 year yield 4.992%, +0.6 basis points

In other markets:

Crude oil is trading lower by $1.31 or -1.65% at $77.53. The last two trading days has seen the price move up from a low On Fridayof $74.02 to a high price reached yesterday of $79.27 on increased Russian sanctions.

Gold is rebounding $11 or 0.42% at $2673.30

Silver is up $0.27 or 0.90% at $29.86

Bitcoin is trading up $1100 at $95,670.

The US dollar is mixed: