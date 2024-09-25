The major European indices are closing the day lower. The declines were led by France's CAC which fell -0.50%:
- German DAX, -0.39%
- France's CAC, -0.50%
- UK's FTSE 100 -0.17%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.38%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -0.12%
As London/European traders head for the exit, US equities are mixed with the Dow and S&P lower.
- Dow -210 points or -0.50% at 41998.48
- S&P index -2.58 points or -0.04% at 5730.84
- NASDAQ index is up 31.10 points or 0.17% at 18105.25
The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -11.27 points or -0.51% at 2212.64.
US yields are higher ahead of the five year note auction at 1 PM ET
- 2-year yield 3.546%, +2.7 basis points
- 5 year yield 3.514%, +3.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.775%, +3.9 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.123%, +3.5 basis points