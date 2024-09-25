The major European indices are closing the day lower. The declines were led by France's CAC which fell -0.50%:

German DAX, -0.39%

France's CAC, -0.50%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.17%

Spain's Ibex, -0.38%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.12%

As London/European traders head for the exit, US equities are mixed with the Dow and S&P lower.

Dow -210 points or -0.50% at 41998.48

S&P index -2.58 points or -0.04% at 5730.84

NASDAQ index is up 31.10 points or 0.17% at 18105.25

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -11.27 points or -0.51% at 2212.64.

US yields are higher ahead of the five year note auction at 1 PM ET