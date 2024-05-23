The major European stock indices are closing the session with mixed results:

German DAX, +0.06%

France CAC, +0.13%

UK FTSE 100 under, -0.37%

Spain's Ibex, -0.16%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.02%.

As London/European traders look to exit for the day, the Dow industrial average is lower while the S&P and NASDAQ indices are higher. The S&P index is currently trading below its high closing level of 5321.42 reached on Tuesday. The NASDAQ index is at a record level.

Dow Industrial Average was -273.96 points or -0.69% at 39397.94

S&P index up 9.14 points or 0.17% at 5316.24

NASDAQ and the up 121 points or 0.72% at 16922.89.

The Russell 2000 index is currently down 11.22 points or -0.55% at 2070.

US yields are higher across the board with the shorter end rising the most after stronger-than-expected S&P/global PMI data

2-year yield 4.941%, +6.4 basis points

5-year yield 4.536%, +6.4 basis points

10 year yield 4.486%, +5.3 basis points

30-year yield 4.592%, +4.2 basis points

The USD was the weakest of the major currencies coming in to the New York session. It is now near the middle with mixed results versus the major currencies. The USD is higher versus the JPY (+0.17%) nd CAD (+0.07%). It is lower versus the NZD (-0.25%), the AUD (-0.11%)_ and CHF (-0.09%). The greenback is near unchanged versus the EUR and GBP. in what has been volatile down and up trading (or up and down dependent on the pair).