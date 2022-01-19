The major European indices are closing mostly higher with the exception being Italy's FTSE MIB.
The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +0.1%
- France's CAC, +0.4%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.3%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -0.5%
- Spain's Ibex unchanged
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with the UK leading the way at +4.1 basis point. Spain's 10 year is down -0.8 basis points and German 10 year yield is down -0.6 basis points and back below parity after venturing to 0.025% at the high yield today.
In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
- Spot gold is trading up $27 or 1.5% at $1840.49
- Spot silver is up $0.62 or 2.61% at $24.08
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.93 or 2.26% at $87.36 as the run to the upside continues
- Bitcoin is trading at $41,817
The US stocks traded higher the opening and moved to more solid gains with the NASDAQ up 1.05% at the high and the S&P up 0.73%. However those gains have been erased and the major indices are now trading all lower:
- Dow industrial average -53 points or -0.15% at 35315.56
- S&P -8 points or -0.18% at 4569
- NASDAQ index -64.17 points or do -0.44% at 14442.58
- Russell 2000-19.97 points or -0.95% at 2076.28
In the US debt market, the yields are lower today despite higher oil prices. The 10 year yield moved to 1.902% at the day's highs but is
Finally, in the forex, the AUD is the strongest of the majors while the USD is the weakest.