The major European indices are closing mostly higher with the exception being Italy's FTSE MIB.

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.1%

France's CAC, +0.4%

UK's FTSE 100, +0.3%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.5%

Spain's Ibex unchanged

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with the UK leading the way at +4.1 basis point. Spain's 10 year is down -0.8 basis points and German 10 year yield is down -0.6 basis points and back below parity after venturing to 0.025% at the high yield today.

The benchmark 10 year yields in Europe

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:

Spot gold is trading up $27 or 1.5% at $1840.49

Spot silver is up $0.62 or 2.61% at $24.08

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $1.93 or 2.26% at $87.36 as the run to the upside continues

Bitcoin is trading at $41,817

The US stocks traded higher the opening and moved to more solid gains with the NASDAQ up 1.05% at the high and the S&P up 0.73%. However those gains have been erased and the major indices are now trading all lower:

Dow industrial average -53 points or -0.15% at 35315.56

S&P -8 points or -0.18% at 4569

NASDAQ index -64.17 points or do -0.44% at 14442.58

Russell 2000-19.97 points or -0.95% at 2076.28

In the US debt market, the yields are lower today despite higher oil prices. The 10 year yield moved to 1.902% at the day's highs but is

US yields are lower today

Finally, in the forex, the AUD is the strongest of the majors while the USD is the weakest.

The strongest to weakest of the major currencies