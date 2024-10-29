The major European indices are closing the day in the red after all the indices closed higher yesterday.

The closing levels are showing:

German DAX, -0.25%

France's CAC -0.61%

UK FTSe100 -0.80%

Spain's Ibex -0.91%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.26%

In the European debt market:

Germany 2.338%, +5.5 basis points

France 3.080%, +7.5 basis

UK 4.316%, +6.4 basis points

Spain 3.035%, +5.1 basis points

Italy 3.563%, +6.8 basis points

Over the month of October,. 10 year yields are higher: