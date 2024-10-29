The major European indices are closing the day in the red after all the indices closed higher yesterday.

The closing levels are showing:

  • German DAX, -0.25%
  • France's CAC -0.61%
  • UK FTSe100 -0.80%
  • Spain's Ibex -0.91%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.26%

In the European debt market:

  • Germany 2.338%, +5.5 basis points
  • France 3.080%, +7.5 basis
  • UK 4.316%, +6.4 basis points
  • Spain 3.035%, +5.1 basis points
  • Italy 3.563%, +6.8 basis points

Over the month of October,. 10 year yields are higher:

  • Germany, +20.7 basis points
  • France, +16.2 basis points
  • UK, +32.0 basis points
  • Spain +9.5 basis points
  • Italy, +11.6 basis points