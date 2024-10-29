The major European indices are closing the day in the red after all the indices closed higher yesterday.
The closing levels are showing:
- German DAX, -0.25%
- France's CAC -0.61%
- UK FTSe100 -0.80%
- Spain's Ibex -0.91%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -0.26%
In the European debt market:
- Germany 2.338%, +5.5 basis points
- France 3.080%, +7.5 basis
- UK 4.316%, +6.4 basis points
- Spain 3.035%, +5.1 basis points
- Italy 3.563%, +6.8 basis points
Over the month of October,. 10 year yields are higher:
- Germany, +20.7 basis points
- France, +16.2 basis points
- UK, +32.0 basis points
- Spain +9.5 basis points
- Italy, +11.6 basis points