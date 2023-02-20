The major European indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are closing mixed.

The UK FTSE 100 is closing up only 0.11%. Although the price high fell short of the high reached last week at 8047.06 (the high reached 8020.13), the close today was good enough for a new record high close for the index.

UK FTSE 100 closes at a record high

A look at the closing levels shows:

German DAX, flat

France's CAC -0.14%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.11%

Spain's Ibex -0.52%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.4%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields erased earlier declines and are settling flat in German, Spain and Italy. The UK 10 year is down -3.4 basis points and the France 10 year is down a modest -0.4 bps on the day.

Europe 10 year yields

