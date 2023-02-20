The major European indices are closing mixed.

The UK FTSE 100 is closing up only 0.11%. Although the price high fell short of the high reached last week at 8047.06 (the high reached 8020.13), the close today was good enough for a new record high close for the index.

UK
UK FTSE 100 closes at a record high

A look at the closing levels shows:

  • German DAX, flat
  • France's CAC -0.14%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.11%
  • Spain's Ibex -0.52%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.4%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields erased earlier declines and are settling flat in German, Spain and Italy. The UK 10 year is down -3.4 basis points and the France 10 year is down a modest -0.4 bps on the day.

10 year
Europe 10 year yields

The