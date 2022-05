The major European indices are ending the session with solid gains. The UK, France, the German indices all rose over 2%. Italy lagged but was still solidly higher.

A look at the provisional closes shows:

German DAX, +2.1%

France's CAC, +2.5%

UK's FTSE 100,, +2.6%

Spain's Ibex +1.7%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.0%

For the trading week:

German DAX, +2.57%

France's CAC, +1.6%

UK's FTSE 100, +0.5%

Spain's Ibex +0.27%