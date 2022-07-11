Euro Market Open: Equities dented amid COVID woes, supporting the DXY

Full Note

6 Things You Need to Know

  1. APAC stocks traded mostly lower, US equity futures were pressured, and European equity futures are indicative of a lower open
  2. DXY traded higher amid the mostly risk-averse mood, USD/JPY briefly rose above 137.00 and extended to its highest level since 1998
  3. 10yr USTs remained subdued, Bunds languished beneath the 150 level, and 10yr JGBs were pressured
  4. Crude futures were choppy whilst spot gold languished near last week's lows and industrial metals declined
  5. Shanghai’s COVID-19 cases continued to increase which prompted authorities to declare more high-risk areas
  6. Elon Musk announced on Friday to terminate the Twitter (TWTR) deal; Twitter is reported to assemble a legal team to sue Musk
  7. Looking ahead, highlights include Chinese M2, US Employment Trends, Italian Retail Sales, Riksbank Minutes, EZ Finance Ministers Meeting, Speech from Fed's Williams & US Supply