It's a grim start to the week for European bourses, as APAC markets offered little in the way of optimism after Friday's poor form stateside.
FTSE 100 down 1.7%
Stoxx 50 down 1.4%
Stoxx 600 down 1.6%
Dax down 2.4%
Cac down 2.1%
Ibex down 2.5%
MIB 2.3%
**sad trombone noise**
It must be stressed that this isn't just European weakness, it comes amid a global sell-off in equities as investors fret over rapidly rising COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant and the impact of tighter pandemic-related curbs on the global economy.