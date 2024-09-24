The major European indices are ending the day with gains. The gains are not on par with the China and Hong Kong gains of 4% but German Dax up 0.75% and France's CAC up 1.28% is not bad.

The closing levels show:

German DAX, +0.75%

France's CAC +1.28%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.28%

Spain's Ibex +0.33%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.60%

As London/European traders head for the exits, US indices are also back in positive territory after earlier declines on the weaker US consumer confidence and Richmond Fed survey data.

Dow industrial average +0.07%

S&P index +0.10%

NASDAQ index +0.36%

The small-cap Russell 2000 is unchanged

Looking at US yields as we head into the afternoon trading

2 year 3.554%, -2.1 basis points

5-year 3.490%, -0.5 basis points

10-year 3.752%, +1.5 basis points

30-year 4.109%, +2.7 basis points

Crude oil traded as high $72.40, but has since rotated back down and trades at $71.22. That's still up $0.85 or 1.20% on the day. The 100 hour moving average comes in at $70.70. That is the next downside target that if broken would have traders targeting the 200 hour moving average near $70 and moving higher.