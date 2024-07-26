The major European indices have bounced back in trading today with all the indices higher. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

  • German DAX, +0.68%
  • France CAC +1.22%
  • UK FTSE 100 +1.21%
  • Spain's Ibex +0.18%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.12%

For the trading week, most of the indices were higher with the exception of Italy's FTSE MIB

  • German DAX +1.38%
  • France CAC, -0.22%
  • UK FTSE 100, +1.59%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.71%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.09%

In the European debt market yields move lower today, Looking at the benchmark 10 year yields:

  • Germany, -3.0 basis points at 2.403%. For the trading week, yields fell -6.3 basis here.
  • France, -2.5 basis points at 3.11%. For the trading week, yields fell -1.9 basis points
  • UK -3.7 basis points at 4.11%. For the trading week, yields fell 3.0 basis points.
  • Spain -4.0 basis points at 3.232%. For the trading week, yields fell -2.8 basis points.
  • Italy, -2.3 basis points at 3.762%. For the trading week, yields fell -2.4 basis points