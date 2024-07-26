The major European indices have bounced back in trading today with all the indices higher. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, +0.68%

France CAC +1.22%

UK FTSE 100 +1.21%

Spain's Ibex +0.18%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.12%

For the trading week, most of the indices were higher with the exception of Italy's FTSE MIB

German DAX +1.38%

France CAC, -0.22%

UK FTSE 100, +1.59%

Spain's Ibex, +0.71%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.09%

In the European debt market yields move lower today, Looking at the benchmark 10 year yields: