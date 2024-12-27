The European major indices are closing higher on the day. That runs counter to the moves seen in the US stock indices which are down sharply as money rebalances out of US and into Europe (at least today).

The final numbers are showing:

German DAX, +0.68%

France's CAC, +1.0%

UK's FTSE 100, +0.16%

Spain's Ibex, +0.5%

Italy's FTSE MIB

For the trading year with two more days left in the year:

German DAX, +19.3%

France's CAC, -2.49%

UK's FTSE 100, +5.39%

Spain's Ibex, +14.1%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +12.55%

Meanwhile, the US major indices are getting hammered with the NASDAQ index down -2.22% real away

Dow industrial average -1.23%

S&P index -1.65%

NASDAQ index -2.22%

Russell 2000-2.19%

For the trading year

major US indices are showing gains of: