The price of the major European indices are closing higher and continueing the run in 2025

German Dax, +0.74%. The price is up 7.55% this year, and closed at a new record.

France's CAC +0.70%. The price is up 6.94% this year and closed at the highest level since June 2024

UK FTSE 100, +0.23%, The price is up 4.80% this year, and closed at a new record level

Spain's Ibex, +0.92%. The price is up 3.42% this year.

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.72%. The price is up 5.64% this year.