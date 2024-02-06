The major European indices are closing higher on the day with the gains led by the UK FTSE 100. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, +0.76%

France CAC, +0.65%

UK FTSE 100, +0.90%

Spain's Ibex, +0.62%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.58%

Euro STOXX index +0.60%

As London/Europe is look to exit, the US stock indices are trading mixed:

Dow Industrial Average up 69.58 points or 0.18% at 38449.09

S&P index up 1.28 points or 0.02% at 4943.70

NASDAQ index -24.90 points or -0.15% at 15572.96

The small-cap Russell 2000 index trading higher today by 13.11 points or 0.68% at 1950.40.

US yields are lower heading into the three-year note auction at 1 PM ET:

2 year yield 4.420% -5.2 basis points

3year yield 4.207% -5.7 basis points

5-year yield 4.0558% -6.5 basis points

10 year yield 4.103% -6.0 basis points

30-year yield 4.303% -4.2 basis points

Looking at the strongest to the weakest of the major currencies, the AUD is the strongest still, but the USD is now the weakest of the majors as currencies as prices (and the US dollar) react to the lower US yields.