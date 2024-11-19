The major European indices are closing lower on the day but off the lowest level from the geopolitical concerns from the pre-US opening levels.

The final numbers are showing:

German Dax fell -128.88 points or -0.67% at 19060.32. At session lows the index reached 18812.53.

France's CAC fell -48.59 points or -0.67% at 7229.65. Session lows reached 7029.91.

UK's FTSE 100 fell -10.29 points or -0.13% at 8099.03. At session lows the price reached 8052.02.

Spain's Ibex fell 86.39 points or -0.74% at 11588.41. Session lows reached 11428.30.

Italy's FTSE MIB felt -433.70 points or -1.28% at 33324.72. At session lows the index reached 32787.77

As London/European traders head for the exits, the US indices are mixed but off low levels. In premarket trading, the Dow was down over 500 points, the S&P was down -50 point and the NASDAQ index was down -200 points. Those declines were erased with the NASDAQ indices and S&P index now trading higher on the day.

Dow industrial average -141.45 points or -0.33% at 43248.43

S&P index +7.77 points or 0.13% at 5901.49

NASDAQ index up 90.75 points or 0.49% at 18882.08

US yields are lower: