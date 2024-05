Major European indices are closing lower for the day and lower for the second consecutive day.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, -0.25%

France CAC, -0.61%

UK FTSE 100 -0.55%

Spain's Ibex -0.05%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.41%

With more than 1/2 of the week over, the major indices are lower: