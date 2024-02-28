As European and London traders look toward the exits, the major European indices closed the session mixed. The final numbers are showing:

German DAX, +0.25%

France CAC, +0.08%

UK FTSE 100, -0.76%

Spain's Ibex, -0.45%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.29%

As London/European traders exit, US stocks remain negative:

Dow industrial average -72.43 points or -0.19% at 38900

S&P -5.28 points or -0.10% at 5073

NASDAQ index -49.98 points or -0.31% at 15985

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -4.36 points or -0.21% at 2051.77.

In the US debt market:

2-year yield 4.660% -5.2 basis points

5-year yield 4.268%, -3.5 basis points

10 year yield 4.287% -2.8 basis points

30-year yield 4.426% -1.4 basis points

Looking ahead, Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic is scheduled to speak on monetary policy immediately. Boston Fed Pres. Collins is participating in a fireside chat at 12:15 PM. Finally, NY Fed Pres. Williams is scheduled to speak at 12:45 PM.

Crude oil is now down $-0.25 at $78.67 in what has been up and down trading today.

Bitcoin broke through 60,000 and has now traced up even further to $63,582 currently. It's high price extended to $63,645.