The major European indices are ending the session lower/unchanged. The German Dax is near unchanged/higher on the day while the other indices are lower:

German Dax rose 2.67 points or 0.02% at 15955.49

Frances CAC felt -43.74 points or -0.59% at 7397.18

UK's FTSE 100 fell -14.27 points or -0.18% at 7764.10

Spain's Ibex felt -28.08 points or -0.30% at 9183.21

Italy's FTSE MIB -42.7 points or -0.16% at 27383.53

As European traders head for the exits, US stocks remain in negative territory:

Dow industrial average -44.81 points or -0.13% at 33572.42

S&P index -17 points or -0.41% at 4121.10

NASDAQ index -76.2 or -0.62% at 12180.10

in the US debt market, yields are mixed:

2 year yield 4.032% +2.0 basis points

5 year yield 3.499% +0.2 basis points

10 year yield 3.516% -0.2 basis points

30 year yield 3.838% +0.4 basis points

At 1 PM, the treasury will auction off $40 billion of three-year notes (they will auction off 10 and 30 year issues on Wednesday and Thursday respectively)

In other markets: