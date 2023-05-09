The major European indices are ending the session lower/unchanged. The German Dax is near unchanged/higher on the day while the other indices are lower:
- German Dax rose 2.67 points or 0.02% at 15955.49
- Frances CAC felt -43.74 points or -0.59% at 7397.18
- UK's FTSE 100 fell -14.27 points or -0.18% at 7764.10
- Spain's Ibex felt -28.08 points or -0.30% at 9183.21
- Italy's FTSE MIB -42.7 points or -0.16% at 27383.53
As European traders head for the exits, US stocks remain in negative territory:
- Dow industrial average -44.81 points or -0.13% at 33572.42
- S&P index -17 points or -0.41% at 4121.10
- NASDAQ index -76.2 or -0.62% at 12180.10
in the US debt market, yields are mixed:
- 2 year yield 4.032% +2.0 basis points
- 5 year yield 3.499% +0.2 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.516% -0.2 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.838% +0.4 basis points
At 1 PM, the treasury will auction off $40 billion of three-year notes (they will auction off 10 and 30 year issues on Wednesday and Thursday respectively)
In other markets:
- Spot gold is up $6.23 or 0.31% at $2026.90
- WTI crude oil is down $1.30 at $71.87. The low price reach $71.34