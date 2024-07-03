European major indices are closing the day with solid gains. The advances are led by the Spain's Ibex which rose 1.32%. Other major indices increased by 1% or more with the exception of the UK FTSE 100 ahead of its elections tomorrow.

The final numbers show:

German DAX, +1.16%

France CAC, +1.24%

UK FTSE 100, +0.61%

Spain's Ibex +1.32%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.09%

As London/European traders had for the exits and US traders maneuvered toward it early close at 1 PM ET ahead of the Independence Day holiday tomorrow, the US broader indices are solidly higher while the Dow Industrial Average average remains in negative territory:

Dow Industrial Average average -61.5 points or -0.16% at 39272.29

S&P index +18.04 points or 0.33% at 5527.09.

NASDAQ index +127 points or 0.70% at 18155

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 4.91 points or 0.24% at 2038.82