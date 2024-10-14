The major European indices are closing higher led by Spain's Ibex and Italy's FTSE MIB which rose by over 1%.

The closing levels shows:

German DAX, +0.64%

France's CAC +0.32%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.47%

Spain's Ibex +1.12%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.09%

As London/European traders-exits, US stocks are also higher with of the S&P and Dow industrial average on record closes. For the S&P index is working on it 46 record close for the year:

Dow industrial average +.24 points or 0.29% at 42987

S&P index up 35.09 points or 0.60% at 5850.12

NASDAQ index up 125.27 points or 0.68% at 18468.20

The Russell 2000 is trading up 7.15 points or 0.32% at 2241.56