The major European indices are closing higher led by Spain's Ibex and Italy's FTSE MIB which rose by over 1%.
The closing levels shows:
- German DAX, +0.64%
- France's CAC +0.32%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.47%
- Spain's Ibex +1.12%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +1.09%
As London/European traders-exits, US stocks are also higher with of the S&P and Dow industrial average on record closes. For the S&P index is working on it 46 record close for the year:
- Dow industrial average +.24 points or 0.29% at 42987
- S&P index up 35.09 points or 0.60% at 5850.12
- NASDAQ index up 125.27 points or 0.68% at 18468.20
The Russell 2000 is trading up 7.15 points or 0.32% at 2241.56