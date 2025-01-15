The major European indices enjoyed a solid day to the upside with the German DAX leading the way. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, +1.70%

France's CAC +0.69%

UK's FTSE 100 +1.21%

Spain's Ibex, +1.25%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.49%

Yields moved lower in Europe as well today:

Germany, 2.536%, -9.4 basis points

France 3.349%, -12.6 basis points

UK 4.739%, -17.0 basis points

Spain 3.211%, -12.6 basis points

Italy 3.698%, -18.2 basis points

As traders look to exit, the declines in the USD have seen large retracements, helped by the decline in their rates: