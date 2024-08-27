Today, European sovereign yields are breaking out of a consolidation pattern in a sign of waning demand for safety.

The charts speak for themselves as it's a consistent move from west to east.

UK 10s:

UK 10s
UK 10s daily

French 10s:

French 10s
French 10s

Italian 10s are up 8 bps today in the largest jump since June:

Italian 10s
Italian 10s

Bunds have broken out of the recent consolidation pattern:

German 10s
German 10s

US 10s are still near the lower end of the range but are up 4.5 bps today in the second day of selling. Today we also get $69 billion in 2s for sale, followed by 5s and 7s in the subsequent two days.

There isn't a good explanation for what is driving these moves as the only data we got today was German GfK consumer sentiment at -22.0 compared to -18.2 expected. I think the calendar could be a factor on rebalancing flows or some other quirk.

Keep a close eye on Treasuries today.