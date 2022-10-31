The major European indices are ending the day with mixed results:
- German DAX, +0.08%
- France's CAC -0.1%
- UK's FTSE 100 -0.27%
- Spain's Ibex +0.51%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.55%
In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
- spot gold is trading down $7.83 or -0.47% at $1636.48
- spot silver is trading down $0.12 or -0.6% at $19.10
- WTI crude oil is trading down $1.80 at $86.62
- Bitcoin is trading at $20,376
in the US stock market,, the major indices are trading lower:
- Dow industrial average -126.95 points or -0.38% at 32735.86. The month is on track to close with the highest percentage gain since January 1976
- S&P index is down 28 points or -0.72% at 3873.16
- NASDAQ index is down -115 points or -1.04% at 10986.33
- Russell 2000 is down -0.17 points or -0.01% at 1846.67