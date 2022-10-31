The major European indices are ending the day with mixed results:

German DAX, +0.08%

France's CAC -0.1%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.27%

Spain's Ibex +0.51%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.55%

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:

spot gold is trading down $7.83 or -0.47% at $1636.48

spot silver is trading down $0.12 or -0.6% at $19.10

WTI crude oil is trading down $1.80 at $86.62

Bitcoin is trading at $20,376

in the US stock market,, the major indices are trading lower:

Dow industrial average -126.95 points or -0.38% at 32735.86. The month is on track to close with the highest percentage gain since January 1976

S&P index is down 28 points or -0.72% at 3873.16

NASDAQ index is down -115 points or -1.04% at 10986.33

Russell 2000 is down -0.17 points or -0.01% at 1846.67