Closing changes for the main European equity markets:

Stoxx 600 -0.8%

German DAX -0.5%

France CAC -0.9%

UK FTSE 100 -0.8%

Spain IBEX -1.5%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.5%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +0.7%

German DAX +1.6%

France CAC +2.0%

UK FTSE 100 +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy's FTSE MIB +3.0%

The Italy MIB is at the top of the six-month range and did it on a rough week for risk assets globally.