DAX daily

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +1.5%

UK FTSE 100 +1.6%

German DAX +1.3%

French CAC +2.0%

Italy MIB +2.0%

Spain IBEX +1.7%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +0.2%

UK FTSE 100 -0.2%

German DAX +0.5%

French CAC -0.6%

Italy MIB +1.3%

Spain IBEX +1.4%

The turn of the calendar prompted a swift turn in market sentiment, helped along by Fed officials indicating they will skip a hike at the June meeting.