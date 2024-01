Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.3%

The changes are lightly positive, following the gains in Wall Street yesterday. However, overall sentiment is less enthusiastic with US futures marked down by roughly 0.1%. Some trepidation ahead of the Fed tomorrow? Or perhaps month-end flows are starting to come into the picture? That is not to mention that lower bond yields is also an opposing factor in play currently.