Late yesterday, it looked like US equities would break down into the close but there was sharp turn late and the S&P 500 closed fractionally higher. Now that looks like it was only a stay-of-execution with futures down 39 points, or 0.7%.

The mood is the same in Europe with the main bourses down from 0.5% to 1.4% as France lags.

CAC40 daily

A single stock -- Nvidia -- is trying to hold global equity markets together at the moment. It rose nearly 7% yesterday and is up fractionally in the pre-market but other US megacaps are set to open lower.

American Airlines cut its profit forecast today and shares are down 8% in the premarket. The drop wasn't on volumes though with US air travel still set to be robust and Southwest affirming its forecast at the same time.