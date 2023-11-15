Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

Equities are continuing the cheery mood from yesterday with UK stocks leading the way after a slight fall in the pound from the softer inflation data earlier here. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% as markets look to carry over the positive risk mood from the day before, though there is some tentative hints with the bond market staying little changed. There is still US PPI and retail sales data to follow later today and that could be the push investors need to get going on the day.