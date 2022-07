The Nasdaq is tumbling at the moment but European stock markets posted a solid day:

Stoxx 600 +0.4%

FTSE 100 +0.2%

German DAX +0.2%

French CAC +0.3%

Italy MIB +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

On the week:

FTSE 100 +1.8%

German DAX +3.3%

French CAC +3.0%

Spain IBEX +1.5

The big news today is in bonds where Italian yields fell 20 bps. Bund yields also briefly fell below 1% for the first time since late May.