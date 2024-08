Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% as risk sentiment holds steadier to start the session. All eyes are on Fed chair Powell's appearance later today to set the mood before the weekend. It is anticipated that he will confirm expectations of a rate cut in September. I wouldn't expect him to be too explicit about it though. But we'll see.