Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.9%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -1.0%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.8%

The hangover from the French election results has deflated much of the optimistic mood in European indices up until June. For French stocks itself, we are seeing price levels hold in a bit of a range after the plunge last month: