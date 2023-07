Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

This follows up on the strong gains on Friday, which helped to solidify a good month for European equities. There was a bit of a scare during the third week of June (two weeks ago) but the market mood has definitely picked up last week and we are seeing a bit of a continuation as the new month, quarter begins.