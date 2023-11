Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

It's a more tentative one for equities with US futures also little changed and looking flattish now. But the dollar is not really taking much comfort in that as it sags lower to start the session here in Europe. USD/JPY is down 0.6% to 148.75 near the lows for the day while AUD/USD is up 0.7% to 0.6557 at the moment.