Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

For UK stocks, investors are also cheering on the softer inflation numbers earlier here. Despite the more optimistic picture above, US futures are more muted on the day thus far. S&P 500 futures are flat as there is a more tentative look and feel to the overall risk mood as a whole. All eyes are on the US CPI report later in the day and that is the main event for markets this week.