Eurostoxx +1.3%

Germany DAX +1.3%

France CAC 40 +1.1%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

Italy FTSE MIB +1.1%

No tech, no problem. European stocks are also able to benefit from a broader bid in the equities space so far today. The DAX and CAC 40 are at fresh record highs once again as the melt up continues. US futures are also racing higher now with S&P 500 futures up 1.1% and Nasdaq futures up 2.0% on the day.