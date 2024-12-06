In particular, French stocks are shrugging off political concerns and have climbed up to its highest in over three weeks. The CAC 40 index is also targeting a potential technical break higher amid a double bottom pattern off 7,100 at the end of last month:

France CAC 40 index daily chart

The 100-day moving average (red line) will pose a key challenge though but so far, European equities are keeping the optimism in December trading.

Elsewhere, the DAX is up 0.2% to climb above 20,400 with the Eurostoxx up 0.3% and inching towards the 5,000 mark. Once again, it amplifies the case that the stock market is not the economy.