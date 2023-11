Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.9%

It's definitely a notable rebound after a very poor showing in October for European indices, which saw the DAX fall by 3.8% and CAC 40 by 3.5% respectively last month. US futures are also holding higher so far today, as equities look to try and capitalise on the plunge in bond yields overnight.