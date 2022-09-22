Eurostoxx -1.3%

Germany DAX -1.7%

France CAC 40 -1.6%

UK FTSE -1.1%

Spain IBEX -1.2%

As mentioned earlier, European indices closed well before the Fed decision yesterday so they were spared the rough drop late on in the day. But in turn, they have to play a little catch up today as a result but the selling pressure is continuing with S&P 500 futures down 0.6% on the day. With the Fed signalling more hawkish intentions, it is tough to fight that with Treasury yields also spiking (2-year yields now up to 4.11%).