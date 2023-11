Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

This comes as US futures are also looking rather tepid, with S&P 500 futures down 0.2% currently. Just be mindful that equities are on a streak of four straight weeks of gains, so perhaps there might be room for a bit of a breather especially with month-end just around the corner.