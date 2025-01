Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

After the Monday's rout, the mood continued to improve with stocks erasing most of the losses. European stocks have been outperforming its US peers not only because of less overvaluation but also because lower AI costs should improve efficiency.