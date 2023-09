Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.4%

This mostly ties to the losses from Wall Street yesterday, as the overall market mood today remains more tepid. The dollar is also seen steadier across the board, so that is keeping things in check. US futures are down just a tad, with S&P 500 futures lower by 5 points, or 0.1%, currently. All eyes will be on the US CPI data to come though.