Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

US futures have also lost some luster with S&P 500 futures now up by just 0.9% while Nasdaq futures are up 1.3%. Meanwhile, Dow futures are up 0.6% currently. There's still an air of relief in markets so far today but it starting to thin as we get the session underway.