Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

It's a solid bounce but mostly just catching up to try and erase the losses from yesterday. European stocks missed out on the late recovery in US stocks, so the gains here are in large thanks to that. As for overall risk sentiment, it is more tepid today at the balance with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% currently.