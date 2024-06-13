The major European indices including sharply lower. Both France and German indices are closing near 2% lower as investor continue to be spooked by the fallout from far-right gains in last weekend's EU elections.

The final numbers are showing:

German DAX, -1.97%

France CAC, -1.99%

UK FTSE 100 100, -0.63%

Spain's Ibex, -1.59%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -2.18%

As the London/European traders look toward the exit, the US indices are mixed:

Dow Industrial Average averages lower by 222 points or -0.57% at 38490

S&P index is unchanged that 5421

NASDAQ and is up 54.17 points or 0.31% at 17662

The small-cap growth in 2000 is the worst performer with a decline of -1.25%.

In the US debt market, yields are lower after lower-than-expected PPI and weaker claims data:

two year yield 4.690%, -5.9 basis points

5-year yield 4.244%, -5.8 basis points

10 year yield 4.253%, -4.4 basis points

30-year yield 4.423% -2.7 basis points.

The U.S. Treasury will auction 30 year bond at 1 PM.

Crude oil is trading down around $0.50 at $78.02.

Gold and silver are sharply lower:

Gold, $-23.50 or -1.02% at $2384

Silver $-0.92 or -3.12% at $28.75

Bitcoin is trading down on the day at $66,493. Ethereum is also lower by $114 at $3440.30.