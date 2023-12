France CAC 40 index weekly chart

Eurostoxx +1.1%

Germany DAX +1.1%

France CAC 40 +1.3%

UK FTSE +1.6%

Spain IBEX +1.6%

Italy FTSE MIB +1.0%

It's a sell the dollar, buy everything else mood in markets after the FOMC meeting yesterday and that is continuing to European trading today. S&P 500 futures are also pointing up by 0.3% after the gains surging gains overnight.