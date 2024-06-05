The major European indices are rebounding higher today with all the indices closing in positive territory:

German DAX, +0.89%

France CAC, +0.87%

UK FTSE 100, +0.29%

Spain's Ibex +0.59%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.68%

The gains are being helped by broader US indices trading higher and at new record levels:

S&P index is up 39.64 points or 0.75% at 5331.15

NASDAQ index is up 233.72 points or 1.39% at 17091.22

The Dow Industrial Average average is lagging and still below its high close at 40003. It currently trades up 47.64 points or 0.12% at 38759

The small-cap Russell 2000 is higher today after a sharp fall yesterday. The index is up 21.74 points or 1.07% at 2055.65.

US yields are back in negative territory after bouncing higher after the stronger ISM services data:

2 year yield 4.736%, -3.3 basis points

5-year yield 4.308%, -4.4 basis points

10 year yield 4.289%, -4.7 basis points

30-year yield 4.433%, -5.1 basis points.

In Europe, benchmark 10 year yields are lower: