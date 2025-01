Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

US futures are also reflecting a mixed picture but perhaps more importantly, tech shares are keeping much steadier. Nasdaq futures are up 0.2% while Dow futures are down 0.2%. That is seeing S&P 500 futures keep flattish at the moment. It's still early in the day though and all eyes will be on Nvidia to see how their shares cope after yesterday.