Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

It's a rather muted tone as equities are consolidating after the surge higher yesterday. US futures are also reflecting a similar mood with S&P 500 futures flat and Nasdaq futures down 0.1% currently. That is not helping with trading sentiment to start the day, as traders lack any real conviction in broader markets as well.