Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

There's not much appetite really in broader markets as we get things going in European morning trade. In FX, the dollar is slightly lower across the board but it is mostly giving back yesterday's slight advance. Let's see if the PMI data has the means to shake things up or not.